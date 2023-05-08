King Charles III as head of state in St Vincent and the Grenadines ‘absurd’

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines has said having a British monarch as head of state is “an absurdity” he would like to end in his lifetime.

In an interview wit the BBC, Gonsalves said he would welcome an apology from the British state and monarchy on past injustices relating to slavery.

He said he believes King Charles III is open to talking about reparations. King Charles is head of state in eight Caribbean countries.

Speaking to the BBC two days after the coronation, Gonsalves said the current constitutional arrangement “offends people in a psychological way” and his country wanted a president “selected by our own constitutional processes”.

In 2009, St Vincent and the Grenadines held a referendum to decide whether to transition to a republic. Forty-five per cent of voters chose to replace Queen Elizabeth II with a ceremonial president – falling far short of the two-thirds required.

Gonsalves has said he would like to try again.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the decision on transitioning to a republic “is purely a matter for each member country to decide”.

Gonsalves added he would welcome an apology from both King Charles and the British government on the legacy of slavery.

“King Charles at least, is clearly interested in having a conversation. And I welcome that. But I don’t know whether King Charles is going to do an apology without the British state.”

Buckingham Palace told the BBC the King takes slavery “profoundly seriously”.

Gonsalves said he had contacted David Cameron’s government on the issue, but was rejected.

“Their response was that, ‘Look, we’re not doing apologies. Let’s look forward, let us learn. Let’s not look to the past’. There’s only one problem with that. The present is the past,” he said.

Gonsalves said the current UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was also wrong for refusing to apologise for the UK’s historic role in the slave trade, adding that going to the International Criminal Court to pursue the issue was also an option.

“We can continue the political work, we can do diplomatic work, but we can also go to the International Court of Justice, for example,” he said.

“But I would prefer if we have the conversation, rather than to have to do that.”

Speaking two days after the Coronation, Gonsalves praised the King for his positions on climate change and inter-faith dialogue.

“I hold his Majesty in great personal regard,” he said.

“My conversation is not one of revenge. It is just something which is reasonable and fair.”

