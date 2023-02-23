J.F. Mitchell Airport night landings depend on Safety Assessment

Night landing no longer takes place at the J.F. Mitchell Airport due to safety concerns about the precarious nature of the approach into that airport and problems created by the deterioration and subsequent removal of the electrical systems.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday stated the aforementioned following a question from Northern Grenadian MP Godwin Friday.

“There were constant problems being experienced with the lighting system; the transformers, which are an integral part of the aerodrome lighting system, would blow out very frequently, and time and again we would send teams to dig up the area and place new ones, only to have them blow out a few months later.”

Gonsalves said the Department of Civil Aviation would have met with the technical staff to discuss the recurrent problem and was informed that the root of the problem lies in how the wiring was done.

“When the airport was built, it was not done with ducts along the sides and across the runway and the construction of pits at intervals, as we have at the Argyle International and Canouan airports, but was done with armored cables, which do not provide adequate protection at the points where the cables connect to the transformers. The exposed transformers were therefore more susceptible to environmental degradation.

Gonsalves stated that there were also concerns about the approach to the airport.

“There was a precision approach path indicator puppy in use at this airport; it provides guidance to an aircraft landing while it is on final approach so that the aircraft does not fly too high or too low to make a safe touchdown.” In 2012, based on the results of a fly check, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority ordered that the aircraft be turned off as it was “placing the aircraft on a dangerous path.”

“It is believed that the glide slope was too high, and to set it lower would place the aircraft in danger of collision with the rocks.” Its use in these circumstances is considered to increase rather than reduce risk. “The approach lighting system became inoperable, and because the runway lights were also inoperable, the pylons, the final pylons were removed in 2016.”

Gonsalves stated that a safety assessment would be required at the airport before night landings could resume because the external obstruction lights that were built on the hills surrounding the airport were being vandalized on occasion and some of the solar panels and other installations were stolen.

“In view of the fact that the location of these facilities outside of the airport compound made them prime targets of vandalism and considering that night landings were no longer taking place at the facility, a decision was made to remove those installations.” The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has requested a full survey and safety assessment that will be conducted at the airport. If that is sufficiently satisfactory, given what I have just said, consideration will then be given to addressing issues like the rehabilitation of the electrical system, the lighting of the obstructions, and the procurement of a generator, among other requirements that would be necessary before night landings can be restored.