Jabbinated to fifth power – By Frank Da Silva

Last week the jabbinated to fifth power tested positive for Covid, some may want to say he is lying, he never got the poison. To do that is to play into his hands.

Accept that he has been the most jabbinated man in the world, anyone who gets close to him must be jabbinated or he will not “sit next to them at dinner”.

They must continue to do all the things he mocked throughout 2020 when there were no jabs available.

“You are more likely to be murdered than to die from Covid.” Throughout 2020 – no jabs, no mandatory masks – they alleged there were 12 deaths. All of sudden by January 21, masks became mandatory and we must get 80 percent jabbinated or secure “bodybags and refrigerated containers” – the alleged death count skyrocketed.

Real frontline workers from which not a single case of Covid spread could be attached became enemies to be hated and despised – lepers who never had leprosy. All this after the Bill Gates sojourn.

How did a teacher and a sanitation worker get lumped together as “frontline workers”? Simple, because they had the same slavemaster on whose “compound” they worked? The most jabbinated, the most masks protected, the most sanitized got Covid, how? Yet, we hear absolutely disingenuous unsubstantiated suggestions that none spike protein manufacturers – teachers and others – must be spiked in order to eat “bread and butter”? Children are going hungry.

Long ago, a column appeared in what has become a part of the government propaganda arm: When Teachers Grumble Governments Crumble! Come September they have an opportunity to come to “redemption”!

