Jacqui English is new area Director for Toastmasters clubs in SVG

Jacqui English-Jacobs has been installed as the new Area Director for Toastmasters clubs in St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Area 16) during the period July 1st 2022 – June 30th 2023. These clubs are Achievers Toastmasters Club, Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club, Flow (SVG)

Toastmasters Club and Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club.

Members of the Area Council include Andrea James, Andrew Dasilva, Francesca Burnham-Onu, Janeel King, Jenieve Cato, Joanna Justin, Moureeze Franklyn, St. Clair Stapleton, Wendie Edwards-Wilson.

As an Area Director, Jacqui is a member of the Caribbean’s District 81Executive Committee. This is the governing body, that ensures the district and leaders are fulfilling the district mission, to build new clubs, and support all clubs in achieving excellence. Her responsibilities include serving the needs of the clubs, and as the direct liaison between District 81 and the clubs.

Her servant leader personality was illuminated by the selection of her first Toastmasters path – Effective Coaching. For eight years, while she traversed along her stimulating Toastmasters journey, her outlook was to choose growth over comfort.

She currently serves as the Immediate Past President of Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club. Also, she is a member of an advanced online Toastmasters club, Leaders Beyond Borders. In keeping with her favorite motto “Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone”, she ranked in the Top 10 Whova Leaderboard, at the 2022 District 81 Toastmasters Conference.

Jacqui is employed with St. Vincent & the Grenadines Tourism Authority as Digital Marketing Officer. Consequently, she has served in a marketing capacity on several committees such as: Nine Mornings Festival, National Sports Awards, Karen Hinds Phenomenal Woman Conference, South East Steel Orchestra, and SVG National Corporate Public Speaking Championship.

