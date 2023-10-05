Jacqui English-Jacobs receives Distinguished Toastmaster Awards

The highest level of educational achievement in Toastmasters, referred to as Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) award was attained by Jacqui English-Jacobs on September 11, 2023.

Upon her quest for this superior award, Jacqui has illustrated her mammoth undertaking of a series of criteria which unsettled her to step out of her comfort zone at various levels.

This began in 2014, when she became a Toastmaster. Then peaked in 2017, on the level of the President of the Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club. Followed by the transition from the traditional education program to Pathways.

Jacqui was transformed from socialising in her home club and moved into virtual stages. This was evident when she became a member of Leaders Beyond Borders Advanced Online Toastmasters Club, in 2020. Plus, her challenging online tenure as a club coach of Rainbow City Toastmasters Club, in Grenada.

Jacqui has boldly faced her unsettling levels, which included the coordination of a youth leadership program at Belmont Government School. All through, she has been pressed, sifted, and purified as she transitioned from roles, such as her service as an Area Director for the clubs in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Additionally, she fulfilled the hostess role for District 81’s Conference Excite TV as part of her DTM project.

Significantly, Jacqui’s gratitude is conveyed to everyone who helped her to weather these unsettling seasons. Surely, those seasons have leveled her, as she proceeded passionately towards her destination as a Distinguished Toastmaster.

Jacqui’s accolades for the Toastmasters year 2022 – 2023 from the Caribbean’s District 81 included the Pathways Mentor Program, Train The Trainer Certificate, Triple Crown Award, and Website Campaign Winner.

“DTM Jacqui has always exemplified perseverance, dedication and development on her toastmasters’ journey. Toastmasters of Area 16 Division C District 81 congratulate DTM Jacqui on her astounding accomplishment” stated by Shernell Hadaway Area 16, Area Director.

“Toastmasters International is a US-headquartered nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping people develop communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.”