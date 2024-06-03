Jacqui English-Jacobs, Division C Director Elect of Caribbean Toastmasters

Vincentian Jacqui English-Jacobs Elected As Toastmasters Division Director

Vincentian Jacqui English-Jacobs has been elected as Division C Director in Caribbean Toastmasters. This post had tw0 (2) candidates at the election, which recently took place at District 81 Toastmasters Conference in Trinidad.

During her election speech Jacqui stated “I have dubbed my ten-year Toastmasters journey as: standing the “TEST of TIME.” Because I have passed my TEST in numerous club leader roles, and as a Club Coach. TEST in my English dictionary stands for Toastmasters Executing Success Together! During my TEST as an Area Director, TIME took on new meaning—Toastmasters In Movement Everywhere! Yes, I stood the TEST of TIME as I supported the Area to finish strong.”

Jacqui will commence her duties on July 1st. Her main responsibility is to lead and support Division C through the supervision and support of the Area Directors. Division C comprises Toastmasters clubs in Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. District 81 has eleven (11) divisions spread over twenty (20) Caribbean territories.

Jacqui is the Immediate Past Area Director for the clubs in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. She attained her Distinguished Toastmaster Award in 2023. She expresses gratitude to everyone who has supported her along her Toastmasters journey. Toastmasters throughout the Caribbean extend congratulations to Division C Director Elect Jacqui English-Jacobs.

