JAHEIM “SHILLING” BELGRAVES WANTED BY SVG POLICE

Address: Rose Place

Complexion: Brown

Occupation: Unemployed

Build: Slim

Height: 5’ 6”

Chin: Round

Lips: Thick

Nose: Small

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Short Negroid

Face: Round

Marks: Tattoo on the left hand

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into several reports of Burglary, where the subject a Vincentian national is a person of interest.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Deputy Commissioner of Police at Telephone # 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 4814 or Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4839

Calls would be treated confidentially.