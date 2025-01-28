Jamaica CMO Urges Flu Vaccination to Mitigate Severe Illness

Jamaicans are being advised to get the flu vaccine to reduce severe outcomes from the illness.

Speaking with JIS News, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, noted that the vaccine is available free of cost at health centres islandwide.

She said that the Ministry is urging everyone, particularly the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses, to get vaccinated.

“The flu vaccine, each year, is formulated based on what viruses are circulating. It prevents you from getting infected with the most common viruses or, if you do get ill, it’s not as severe as it could have been,” she pointed out.

Beyond vaccination, Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie highlighted simple preventive measures that remain crucial in combating the spread of respiratory illnesses.

“We went through COVID and everybody was washing their hands but after that, we kind of fell down. We have to continue to do the basic things – handwashing, staying home when ill, and wearing masks in crowded spaces,” she advised.

The CMO told JIS News that parents play a vital role in preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses by keeping sick children at home.

“It’s important that they don’t spread the infection among other children because not only do the other children get ill but they take it to their homes where there may be immunocompromised persons,” she pointed out.

The Ministry also urged individuals with chronic illnesses to stay on top of their medication and get regular check-ups.

“We saw, during COVID, that persons with underlying conditions were more likely to get severe illnesses… . The same applies during flu season,” Dr. Bisasor- McKenzie said.

With respiratory illnesses being a major burden on hospitals, the Ministry is encouraging everyone to adopt these precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families.