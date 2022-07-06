ADVERT
Wednesday, July 6
Jamaica government did not request UK authorities to detain Popcaan

The Jamaican Government did not request to have Popcaan detained in the United Kingdom (UK) according to Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

A traveller may be detained for many reasons, Johnson-Smith noted, but a request from the GoJ, in this case, is not one of them.

Moreover, the Minister indicated that the High Commission has been instructed to investigate the matter as soon as possible, and an update will be provided once it is completed.

In a video clip shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 5, Popcaan, who is actually Andre Sutherland, appealed to Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In a statement, Bert Samuels, the music star’s lawyer, described the immigration officials’ actions as harassment.

“Popcaan’s harassment at Heathrow airport is the result of the Jamaican state putting a red flag on his name,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

Popcaan revealed in January that he was held by immigration officials for several hours after they received information from the Jamaican government accusing him of being a “gang leader”.

