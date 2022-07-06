Jamaica government did not request UK authorities to detain Popcaan

The Jamaican Government did not request to have Popcaan detained in the United Kingdom (UK) according to Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

A traveller may be detained for many reasons, Johnson-Smith noted, but a request from the GoJ, in this case, is not one of them.

Moreover, the Minister indicated that the High Commission has been instructed to investigate the matter as soon as possible, and an update will be provided once it is completed.

Dear @ShellyCurran The Govt of JA has not requested that @popcaanmusic be detained, but there are many reasons why a traveller may be detained. I have asked the High Commission to enquiry into the matter as early as they are able, so that they may advise. https://t.co/bC6xf6Dn9e — Hon. Kamina J Smith (@kaminajsmith) July 6, 2022

In a video clip shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 5, Popcaan, who is actually Andre Sutherland, appealed to Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In a statement, Bert Samuels, the music star’s lawyer, described the immigration officials’ actions as harassment.

Popcaan’s harassment at Heathrow airport is as a consequence of the Jamaican state putting a red flag on his name. Can you believe an artist who carries our flag high and with no criminal record being embarrassed in foreign country because his own country says he is a wrong doer? — Bert Samuels (@BertSamuels) July 6, 2022

“Popcaan’s harassment at Heathrow airport is the result of the Jamaican state putting a red flag on his name,” he wrote on Twitter.

To the doubters on my Popcaan tweet – Popcaan travels to the UK on a visa issued by the UK. If they ( the UK) had an issue with him would they have granted a visa ? Would they cancel the visa if they subsequently discovered an issue ? So whose intelligence is acting out here ? — Bert Samuels (@BertSamuels) July 6, 2022

Popcaan revealed in January that he was held by immigration officials for several hours after they received information from the Jamaican government accusing him of being a “gang leader”.

