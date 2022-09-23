Vacancy At ECCAA- Apply Now
Friday, September 23

Jamaica is now under a tropical storm watch

This means tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to the island within the next 48 hours.

A tropical depression over the Central Caribbean Sea is strengthening while moving closer to Jamaica.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.

In light of the weather events threatening the island and other urgent issues requiring his attention, Prime Minister, Most Hon. Andrew Holness has adjusted his schedule to return earlier than originally planned.

Stay tuned for more info!

