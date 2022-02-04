Jamaica: KFC outlets hit by chicken shortage

Jamaica Observer – KFC Jamaica lovers may find it challenging to get their hands on some of their favourite meal items as the franchise on Friday announced that it was facing shortages in chicken products.

In a tweet, KFC Jamaica said the shortage in chicken products was as a result of its sole supplier Jamaica Broilers being hit by “significant supply challenges”.

“This may result in availability challenges for some of your favourite meal items at select restaurants across the island,” KFC Jamaica said. “We are working towards rectifying this unfortunate situation as best as we can but, unfortunately, this matter is out of our control.”

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of the shortage of the popular product generated a buzz online with scores of customers taking to social media to express disappointment at the news, some of them injecting a bit of humour.

“Afi go stawt sell boil egg, and egg sandwich?” one person posted on social media.

Added person tweeted: ““Issa riot later when poochie cyah get her big deal.”

Jamaica’s broiler companies currently produce approximately 60 per cent of total poultry, with the remaining being supplied by backyard farmers. However, their operations have been severely impacted by the ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

KFC has 40 locations islandwide.