Jamaica: Life-size portraits of dead loved ones a growing trend

Driving past Annotto Bay Cemetery in St Mary, Jamaica, one might notice a unique and touching sight: life-size cut-outs of the deceased standing by their graves. This growing trend aims to help families locate burial sites easily while keeping the memories of their loved ones alive.

A Unique Way to Remember

At Annotto Bay Cemetery, life-size cardboard cut-outs of the deceased are becoming a common sight. These cut-outs, installed by Exodus Funeral Service, serve as a poignant reminder of the departed and make it easier for families to find their loved ones’ graves in crowded cemeteries.

Brother Teddy, an employee at Exodus Funeral Service, explained that the practice started three to four years ago. Families select a memorable photo of the deceased, which is then transformed into a standing, 2D cut-out and placed at the grave. This not only helps in locating the grave but also keeps the memory of the deceased alive.

Community Reactions

Residents have embraced this trend wholeheartedly. Sheldon, a local resident, expressed his happiness in honoring his mother’s memory this way. He mentioned that the cut-out makes it feel like his mother is still present, allowing him to take pictures and create TikTok videos with her image.

Another resident, Megil Young, shared that the cut-out of his children’s mother provides comfort to his family. Seeing her image at the cemetery helps them remember her and feel a connection, even after her passing.

Practical Benefits

The life-size portraits offer practical benefits as well. In cemeteries where headstones are eroded or non-existent, these cut-outs stand out, making it easier for families to locate graves. Brother Teddy noted that the cut-outs are reinforced with steel to ensure they remain standing through various weather conditions.

A Growing Trend

This practice is not limited to Annotto Bay Cemetery. Hundreds of these cut-outs can be found in Highgate, St Mary, Portland, and St Catherine cemeteries. The trend is gaining popularity as more families see the value in this unique way of honoring their loved ones.

Global Availability

The trend of life-size portraits is not confined to Jamaica. On platforms like Etsy, people can purchase life-size photos and portraits from sellers around the world. These items range from handcrafted options to vintage treasures, allowing individuals to find something that fits their needs and aesthetic preferences.