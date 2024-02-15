Man arrested with $12 million worth of ganja at Sangster Airport

A British man was arrested following the seizure of 31 pounds of ganja at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Valentine’s Day.

Reports are that about 3:50 pm, the man was accosted by Narcotics operatives while in the process of boarding a flight to Manchester, England.

After preliminary investigations, his luggage was searched and 31 pounds of ganja worth an estimated JM $12 million was found in his possession.

He was arrested for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations

Source : Jamaica Observer