Jamaica police launches investigation into international drug ring

Investigation launched into international drug ring – Jamaica

Police in Jamaica have launched an investigation after an unknown amount of cocaine was discovered at Norman International Airport.

According to a report by Radio Jamaica News, police seized a shipment of cocaine last Thursday at the Jamaica Post Central Sorting Office, which is located in the airport. The package was bound for London, England.

A Customs Agent at the Jamaica Post Sorting Office at the airport intercepted another shipment disguised in assorted food items destined for the United States.