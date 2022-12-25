Jamaica police launches investigation into international drug ring

Investigation launched into international drug ring – Jamaica
Police in Jamaica have launched an investigation after an unknown amount of cocaine was discovered at Norman International Airport.
According to a report by Radio Jamaica News, police seized a shipment of cocaine last Thursday at the Jamaica Post Central Sorting Office, which is located in the airport. The package was bound for London, England.
A Customs Agent at the Jamaica Post Sorting Office at the airport intercepted another shipment disguised in assorted food items destined for the United States.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.