Jamaica Ranks in Top 10 Caribbean Destinations for 2024

Continuing to cement its place as one of the world’s leading island travel destinations, Jamaica ranked among the “Top Islands” in the 2024 Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards in ‘The ‘Caribbean & The Atlantic’ category. Landing firmly among the top 10, the island also announced several of its hotels and resorts were also recognized in this year’s Awards.

“Jamaica’s consistent ranking as a top Caribbean Island in the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards is a true testament to our appeal, strength in product and resilience,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “We have seen tremendous growth in visitation this year, welcoming almost 3 million visitors to-date, and know that can be attributed to our beautiful weather, breathtaking landscapes, variety of attractions and range of hotels and resorts. However, we commonly say that the heart of the Jamaican experience is our people, who work hard to ensure visitors feel right at home, and I believe this is what keeps visitors coming back for more. We are so thankful and welcome all travellers, new and returning, to visit us on their next journey.”

In addition to Jamaica’s ranking as a destination, several hotels and resorts were voted to be among the best. S Hotel Jamaica (Montego Bay) took the #37 spot for the ‘Best Hotels in World’ category out of 50 hotels that made the list as well as the #1 spot for the Top 10 Hotels in the Caribbean and Central America category. Also ranked on that list at #9 is S Hotel Kingston. For the ‘Best Resorts in the Caribbean’ category, Half Moon (Montego Bay) and Sandals Dunn’s River (Ocho Rios) took the #16 and #18 spots, respectively.

“To see Jamaica once again rank in the top ten islands in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards is an incredible feeling,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We are constantly striving to improve the overall experience for visitors on island and looking ahead, we will continue to work diligently with our cherished tourism partners, including our hotels and resorts to exceed all expectations.”

More than 537,000 people voted in Conde Nast Traveler’s 37th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, rating their travel experiences across the globe on the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.