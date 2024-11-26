Jamaica Records 44 Murders In 7 Days, Bloodiest Week of 2024

With 44 murders reported, last week was the bloodiest seven day period in Jamaica since the start of the year.

According to the latest statistics published by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) this morning, as at November 23 the updated murder toll was 1,039.

The previous update a week prior, showed that Jamaica recorded 995 murders as at November 16.

Since then, the year-on-year murder decline has dipped two percentage points to 18 per cent.

Two of the 19 police divisions have recorded over 100 murders, namely St James,117, and St Andrew South, 107.

Westmoreland, 94; St Catherine North, 86; and St Catherine South, 74, round out the top five murderous police divisions.

Of note, 15 of the 19 police divisions have recorded a decline in murders over last year.

Shootings, injured persons, rape, robbery and break-ins are down compared with the corresponding period of 2023.