Jamaica rocked by massive 5.4 magnitude earthquake

On Monday, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Jamaica, causing residents to flee buildings and knocking out power in some parts but causing no severe damage.

Food, wine bottles and other objects fell off grocery store shelves, and some minor structure damage was recorded.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the tremor was around 2 miles (4 km) west-northwest of Hope Bay in northeastern Jamaica. It happened at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometres).

According to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, no deaths, injuries, or major damage have been recorded.

“While the damage has been minor, we are taking all precautions,” he stated in a brief message posted online. “I want to say to all Jamaicans, remain calm.”

He advised people to seek shelter in case of aftershocks, noting that the earthquake had temporarily knocked out power and phone service in certain regions.

“We give God thanks for sparing us the worst,” he went on to say.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the earthquake knocked out traffic lights and officers were called to junctions.

The tremor caused widespread concern on the island, with several individuals being rushed to hospitals for panic attacks.

Participants at the United Nations’ International Seabed Authority meeting, which began Monday, may have been seen fleeing on video before the transmission was turned off. The group ultimately returned, but due to nerves, they decided to postpone the meeting until late afternoon.

“We need some time to adjust emotionally,” said Brazil’s envoy, Elza Moreira Marcelino de Castro.

When the ground began to shake in Jamaica, an anonymous journalist was on the air.

“We’re having an earthquake,” he announced gently.

The shaking then became more intense.

“Oh, God,” he exclaimed as the lights went out and he sought refuge under a desk.

While mild earthquakes are widespread in and near Jamaica (around 200 per year), large earthquakes are uncommon.

The disastrous Port Royal earthquake struck in 1692, collapsing a part of the town into the sea. Then, in 1907, a major earthquake devastated Kingston, killing almost 1,000 people. According to the University of the West Indies in Mona, Jamaica, another large earthquake was observed in March 1957, affecting largely western Jamaica.

According to the US Geological Survey, the island, like Haiti and the Dominican Republic, is located on the Enriquillo–Plantain Garden fault zone.