JDF Soldier Who Killed Gunmen on Spot, Dies in Hospital

JDF private among three dead after Molynes Road gun attack

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier who died in an early morning gun attack along Molynes Road in St. Andrew on Monday has been identified.

The deceased army man is 26-year-old Private Fernando Wayne Dixon of a Greater Portmore, St. Catherine address.

Four others were injured in the incident in which two suspects also died.

It is understood that about 4:00 am, Dixon was driving his Audi motorcar with four others aboard along Molynes Road when two gunmen drove up on a black motorcycle and opened fire on the soldier and other occupants of the Audi.

The police said the soldier then used his vehicle to hit the men from the motorcycle, killing them on the spot.

Private Dixon and the four passengers of his vehicle were rushed to the hospital, where he died and the others were admitted.

The two suspects remain unidentified. They were both clad in full black clothing.

The incident resulted in a section of Molynes Road being blocked to vehicular traffic during the morning rush hour. The scene has now been cleared.