Jamaica’s Tourism Set to Flourish with Increased Flights From Switzerland

Jamaica Welcomes more Switzerland Flights

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has welcomed additional flight service from airline partner Edelweiss Air, a Swiss leisure and charter airline and the sister company of Swiss International Air Lines. Edelweiss will now have two rotations directly from Zurich to Montego Bay starting winter 2025. The announcement was made today at FITUR in Madrid, Spain.

“Edelweiss Air adding a new flight service will primarily cater to the Swiss traveller and opens many opportunities for the luxury market which will have a very strong appeal to luxury travellers. This aligns with Jamaica’s push to promote our many luxury offerings to attract more of this demographic of travellers utilizing the Swiss air network,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The new Monday service will accompany the existing one on Thursdays and offer more seamless ways for visitors in Europe to experience Jamaica’s tourism.

“More importantly, this expanded air connectivity represents an increase of 3,500 seats which will give us a total of 7,000 for Winter 2025/2026 and possibly more. This is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to increase airlift options to meet our KPIs of five million visitors by 2025,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Back in 2021, Jamaica welcomed Edelweiss Air for the first time, which offered weekly summer service to the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay (MBJ) from Zurich, Switzerland.

“We have so much diversity in our tourism offerings, and we are ready to welcome more visitors from this very lucrative continental European market to experience our renowned hospitality, breathtaking landscapes, and rich cultural heritage,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.