Jamaica to get visit from Haile Selassie’s grandson

Minister of Culture Olivia Grange has announced that President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, will be Jamaica’s special guest for Heritage Week.

A media release from the culture ministry on Friday said the Prince, who is the grandson of the Emperor Haile Selassie, will arrive in Jamaica on October 13 for a week of official engagements.

These include the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King’s House and the National Heritage Week Interfaith Service.

The ministry said the Prince will also meet with the nation’s leaders including the Governor-General, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition as well as members of the Ethiopian and Rastafari communities and the National Council on Reparations.

Grange said she was “very happy that the Prince’s visit will take place during Heritage Week when the nation pays tribute to the work and sacrifice of the National Heroes as well as the everyday heroes who make such a difference in our communities.”

Heritage Week, which culminates with National Heroes’ Day on Monday, October 17, will be celebrated under the theme ‘Re-igniting Greatness through our Heritage’.