Jamaica Tourism Minister Embarks on US Multi City Marketing Blitz

Tourism Minister embarks on strong US Multi City Marketing Blitz

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has embarked on a strong multi city marketing blitz in the United States starting today. The engagement will include several meetings with airline partners and key interviews with top media houses in New York, Chicago and Dallas.

“It is critical that we maintain strong relationships with our tourism partners in the United States which is our largest source market brining in 74% of our arrivals. It is through these strong relationships we have been able to experience continued growth to be 4% up over 2023,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The multi city marketing blitz begins in New York with a series of key media interviews and participation at the Caribbean Tourism Organization Week, where the Minister will lend his voice to the “Minister’s Forum (Leveraging Artificial Intelligence)” panel. Under the banner of CTO’s 35th anniversary theme, “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, Caribbean Week 2024 will showcase a dynamic lineup of events and business meetings.

The Minister will also hold meetings with Senior Executives from major airline operators, Jetblue, Delta and United.

“We are using the opportunity to reengage our partners and promote the phenomenal growth of our tourism sector. We never take for granted the hard work of our tourism stakeholders and workers in the sector who have contributed to Jamaica’s tourism success. Through this US engagement we will drive even more conversations around strengthening our partnerships for further growth,’ said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

“The US remains a key source market for Jamaica and as such it is critical that we consistently engage with our critical stakeholders there to find ways to improve our outcomes,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Jamaica’s tourism is thriving. Visitation set a record in 2023 with more than 4 million visitors and the island is on pace to top that figure in 2024 with more than 2 million arrivals already in the first four months of the year. The island’s forecast for 2024 is 4.58 million visitors with a 9.6% increase in earnings of USD4.38 billion.