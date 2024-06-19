Jamaica Wins Caribbean Award for Best Social Media Campaign

Jamaica wins Caribbean Media Award for Best Social Media Campaign

Jamaica has been recognized with a prestigious Caribbean Media Award for the best social media campaign by the Caribbean Tourism Organization. The destination was singled out for United States (US) based television station BRAVO’s Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Valentine’s Day, which reached 5.3 million people and generated 47.1 million impressions.

The Jamaica Tourist Board, through its US Public Relations agency Lou Hammond Group, hosted the love birds back in February 2023 for an authentic Jamaican Valentine’s experience. The couple enjoyed a villa stay, romantic falls and local gastronomic delights as part of their curated itinerary.

“We are pleased to be recognized for this huge social media activation that we executed with US celebrities Lindsay and Carl. In hosting them we were able to leverage their platforms to amplify exposure for our beautiful island. This narrative reinforces the fact that Jamaica is known and loved for its romantic offerings,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The award was announced during the Caribbean Media Awards at the Continental Hotel in New York yesterday. Jamaica came out on top among a list of 86 hopefuls. The awards formed part of Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Caribbean Week being held between June 16-21.

“Jamaica is the ideal destination for so many experiences and romance features strongly among them. Whether visitors are looking to have their engagement, wedding, honeymoon or just to reconnect, the island is ready to welcome them,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.