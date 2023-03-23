JAMAICA: Woman in St Catherine tests positive for monkeypox

A woman has tested positive for monkeypox (Mpox) in St Catherine, Jamaica.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the announcement in its monkeypox report on Tuesday, referring to the week ending March 19.

The newest positive case, the first since January, raises the overall number of confirmed cases on the island to 19.

The newest case has been categorized as a local transmission by the government.

Unfortunately, there is currently just one ongoing case in the area.

Since the first Mpox case was reported in Jamaica in July of last year, 17 people have recovered from the illness.

One patient died, however the cause of death was later determined to be coincidental.

The World Health Organization (WHO) changed monkeypox to Mpox in November 2022, considering the disease’s old term as “racist and stigmatizing language.”

Fever, chills, terrible headache, great weariness, muscular and backaches, enlarged lymph nodes, and a rash that occurs one to three days after the fever begins are all indications of the condition.