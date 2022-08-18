Jamaican brothers drown after jumping from ‘Jaws’ bridge, Martha’s Vineyard

Two brothers from Jamaica went missing in Edgartown, Massachusetts after jumping from the Jaws bridge featured in the 1975 film, NBC 10 reports.

Tavaris Bulgin and his younger brother Tavaughn Bulgin were among four people who jumped from the popular bridge from the Jaws movie located on Martha’s Vineyard this past Sunday night (Aug. 14). Per reports, although two people managed to make it out of the water, the brothers struggled against the current and weren’t able to make it to shore.

On Monday (Aug. 15) at roughly 6:30 a.m., the Coast Guard, along with state and local police, responded to the scene and pulled the body of 26-year-old Tavaris from the water. Despite initial plans to search for his 21-year-old brother, authorities ultimately suspended rescue efforts after realizing the water conditions were too dangerous for divers.

A family friend revealed that the brothers went for a swim late Sunday night (Aug. 14) after completing a shift at work. She says the whole situation “doesn’t seem real.”

“It doesn’t seem real,” said Marsha Green, who considers herself like a cousin to the Bulgin brothers. “It’s really a surreal thing to hear. No, they were not drinking, no they were not under an influence. They were just out to have a good time.”

She also shared that the dynamic duo “were like the life of any group that they were in,” and disclosed that their parents, who currently reside in Jamaica, were distraught when they heard the news.

“They had to actually be taken to the hospital in Jamaica when they found out,” said Green. “They are in [absolute] shock.” Another family friend, Omar George, considers himself to be an uncle to Tavaughn and Tavaris. He says the incident is like something that you see on TV.

“You never dream it will happen to you,” he expressed. “They’re always so jovial, so funny. Two [of the] most talented, educated, both of them are university educated.” At this time the search for Tavaughn continues as family and friends mourn the boys who they say “were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued.”