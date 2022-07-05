Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan detained in the UK

Popular dancehall DJ Popcaan says he is currently detained in the United Kingdom because of information sent by Jamaica.

He is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to aid in investigating the matter.

“I’m in the UK right now and they gave me this paper and detain me because of information that was sent by my country that I should be stopped every time I’m here. I wonder why,” he questioned as he called on the PM to address the matter. “Mr Prime Minister, I would like to draw your attention to this once again.”

This is not the first time this year the singer has been detained in the United Kingdom. In January 2022 as he touched down in the United Kingdom from Africa, British authorities held him for several hours.