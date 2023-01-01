Jamaican Duo have become Stars aboard ‘Wonder of the Seas’

Jamaican Duo Making Waves Aboard World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Two rural tourism workers have become stars aboard Wonder of the Seas.

Portland’s Consie “Omar” Cover and St. Ann’s Janet Jackson Dinnall are both high-quality employees who have risen to executive positions on Royal Caribbean’s flagship ship.

Two Jamaicans are key to the ship’s food and beverage operations.

Mr. Cover says he’s been with Royal Caribbean for 15 years.

He oversaw meal preparations for 40 St. Ann’s Bay Hospital healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, on board the Wonder of the Seas earlier this month.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here.” From humble beginnings, I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished: seeing the world, traveling from port to port, and meeting amazing and beautiful people from around the world, he says.

Mr. Cover grew up in Norwich, known for its yellow heart breadfruit, where he enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Cover began developing his culinary skills there and believed he would one day be a master chef.

Royal Caribbean gave me the chance to perform on the world’s largest cruise ship. This is a dream realized through hard work, trust, and perseverance, he tells JIS News.

Mrs. Jackson Dinnall has 20 years of dining room supervisor experience with Sandals and SuperClubs.

Despite years of experience, she “had to prove myself again”

“After a rocky start, I never considered going home. She tells JIS News, “I’ve always been a go-getter who believes in hard work.

She quickly rose from waitress to restaurant supervisor. She has worked on several Royal Caribbean megaships, including the Oasis-class ships (the most prestigious) and the Wonder of the Seas.

Mrs. Jackson Dinnall is responsible for ensuring that guests get value for their money every day.

“Even though I work seven days a week and have little social life, I wouldn’t trade this for anything,” she says.

She says the experience, while demanding, helped her achieve financial stability and buy a home.

Mrs. Jackson Dinnall tells JIS News, “Everything I earned went back to Jamaica.” “While working overseas, I thought about my country and making it proud,” she says.

Mrs. Jackson Dinnall says she wouldn’t change a thing about pursuing her passion and calling.

“I’ve visited many interesting places. No regrets after traveling the world. She says, “I’m grateful for all I’ve accomplished and that I can still do this.”

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett calls the Jamaican duo true ambassadors and a tourism plus.

“What they’ve both accomplished, earning senior positions with the second-largest cruise company behind Carnival and on board the largest cruise ship, serving thousands of guests weekly, is quite astounding,” the Minister says.

Our country and industry want to see success stories like these. The Minister says, “Consie and Janet continue to make us proud.”

Source : JIS