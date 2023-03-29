Jamaican farm worker Roy Walker dies suddenly in Canada

Clarendon community mourns passing of Roy Walker

A Jamaican seasonal farm worker died last Thursday after collapsing at a farm in Canada according to the Jamaica Observer.

Roy Walker, 68, departed Jamaica on March 17 for his annual journey to Canada, where he worked at the Sheridan Farms. Less than a week later, he was dead.

Walker’s niece, Alisa Williams, says Walker’s sudden death has plunged his community of Shooters in Kellits, Clarendon into sadness.

It has also left his family very puzzled and confused as, according to Williams, her uncle appeared to be in “good health” prior to leaving Jamaica less than a week earlier.

“It is really a shock to the entire community because he had just left Jamaica and he seemed to be in good health – although he had a little diabetes; he’s been diabetic for almost 10 years,” Williams told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Williams further shared that the Ministry of Labour was in touch with the family, who are awaiting the result of an autopsy on Walker’s body.

In the meantime, Williams says that the family continues to mourn, noting that the ordeal has been made more difficult by the lack of information so far around his sudden passing.

Source : Jamaica Observer