Jamaican govt minister says illicit music ban isn’t free speech limitation

The recent ban imposed by the Broadcasting Commission on music that promotes drugs and illegal guns and other illicit activity is not intended to restrain rights to freedom of speech but promote decency and moral standards, Minister with responsibility for Information in the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan insisted on Wednesday.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, he said the Government has a responsibility for the “spaces that we control… to set the standard and set an example”.

“There are so many other portals you can use to promote your artistic freedom, but free to air [is] accessible to every single member of our society, no matter their age,” he argued.

“The thing about radio is [once it is on], I’m not the only one who is hearing it. It is a public facility that caters to the public, that is licensed by the government [and] is regulated by particular laws. So, it is not about fighting crime; it is about decency and standards.”

The Broadcasting Commission ban includes content transmitted through radio, television or cable services of any audio or video recording, live song or speech that promotes and glorifies illicit activities such as scamming, drug abuse and gun violence.

The Commission further advised that the transmission of any edited song that directly or indirectly promotes scamming, illegal use or abuse of drugs, illegal or harmful use of guns or other offensive weapons, jungle justice or any form of illegal or criminal activity is also strictly prohibited.

Executive director Cordel Green said the ban was the end product of a wide-ranging process that included focused monitoring, decoding of subculture dialect and urban slangs, deliberations on balancing free expression vis-a-vis protection from harm, and consultations with industry players.

Source : CMC