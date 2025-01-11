Jamaican Nationals Still Need Visa for U.K Entry

The British High Commission in Jamaica has moved to clarify recent media reports and public discourse regarding the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement for those visiting from several countries, including some Caribbean nations.

“The UK government can confirm that Jamaican nationals are not affected by this new requirement and will continue to require a visa for entry,” the high commission said in a statement Friday.

It explained that the new ETA rule, which came into effect on January 8, 2025, applies to nationals of countries that do not currently require a visa to enter the UK.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Judith Slater said “The introduction of ETA is an important step in enhancing the UK’s border security and managing travel more efficiently. However, it is important to note that the new ETA policy applies only to nationals of visa-exempt countries. Jamaicans will continue to require a visa for travel to the UK. We encourage all Jamaican nationals to refer to the official UK government website at www.gov.uk for full details on visa application procedures”.

The high commission says it remains committed to fostering open communication and providing timely, accurate information on UK immigration policies and more.

For more information, individuals can visit the official UK government website or contact the British High Commission in Jamaica.