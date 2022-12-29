Jamaica PM declares states of public emergency in 8 parishes

Jamaica: States of Public Emergency declared in 8 parishes

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness declared SOEs in eight parishes on Wednesday.

He said the SOEs are in force in St. Ann, Clarendon, St. Catherine, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. James, Westmoreland, and Hanover to curb crime and boost public safety.

After considering security chiefs’ advice, his government decided to alert the Governor-General about SOEs.

“While we have had reasonable success in controlling the number of murders leading up to and during the Christmas season, the threat levels for ongoing gang conflicts, contract killings, organized robberies of businesses, hijacking of goods in transit and various… scams that lead, ultimately, to the loss of lives, spreading of fear and depriving entire communities of their freedom to pursue their business and happiness… remain elevated and extensive,” he said.

Holness said the government must utilize all authorized measures to multiply and project its security resources, not just to investigate and interdict after crimes or deaths, but also to raise presence to dissuade criminals and conduct operations to pre-empt them.

He stated the security measure’s success is shown by the immediate drop in murders and its subsequent lag effect.

Last December, Jamaica had 127 homicides. Annualized, that’s 56 murders per 100,000 people. By any standard, that’s unacceptable in any country.

“After researching the situation closely and seeing a similar tendency this year, the government responded appropriately and decisively to save lives and maintain individuals’ freedoms,” Holness said.

He added the government will employ all appropriate means to control killings and criminality.

When necessary, we’ll use SOEs. Criminals and masterminds shouldn’t be comforted by the short deadline. We’ll utilize all legal methods to suppress crime and save lives, the PM stated.

“We continue to work on the Enhanced Security Measures Bill,” he said of his administration’s legislative plan to combat crime. We’re increasing the murder punishment. Already in Parliament is a new Bail Act; additional amendments include the Fingerprint Act and others. We’re serious about demonstrating criminals we’re in charge and they can’t take lives at will.

Holness said governments must save lives.

“I’m confident that our efforts have made many Jamaicans safer,” he stated.

In numerous parishes and police divisions, the PM declared SOEs on December 6.

Source : CMC