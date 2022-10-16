Jamaican Police Brian Martin, 22, gunned down at wake on Saturday

Police in Jamaica on Sunday said law enforcement officials will not be intimidated by the death of Constable Brian Martin on Saturday night, promising a “thorough probe” into the killing.

“This fresh attack will not dissuade the police.”

They will keep working to rid communities of firearms, gunmen, and gangs that continue to wreak death, pain, and mayhem.

“Furthermore, we will be tenacious in our pursuit of those perpetrators,” the Jamaica Constabulary Force stated in a statement.

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and murdered Martin at a wake in St. Andrew, southeast of Kingston, on Saturday night.

Constable Brian Martin, 22, was among five persons shot, including a 10-year-old child, when gunmen opened fire at the wake, according to police.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where the police officer who had been wounded in the face died while receiving treatment. The others have been admitted to the hospital.

The police have asked anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call Crime Stoppers or the nearest police station.

