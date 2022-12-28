Jamaican woman charged with stabbing death of 3yro daughter in Florida

According to the North Miami Beach Police Department, a Jamaican mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her small daughter early on Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

According to the police, Jellisa Amoya Baxter, 24, called them at around two in the morning and allegedly confessed to stabbing and killing her child.

According to the police, they arrested Baxter without any problems. The young lady, according to Loop News, is a native of Clarendon’s Frankfield neighborhood.

Only three years old, her daughter.

She was reportedly in her apartment’s living room at the time of her arrest, dressed in a white robe, with the small girl’s body close by.

A first-degree murder charge and severe child abuse are brought against Baxter. The Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center is where she is being detained.

@myNMBPolice has confirmed the arrest of Jellisa Amoya Baxter for the murder of her 3 year old daughter. She has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Aggravated Child Abuse. pic.twitter.com/2hqkze6qJy — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 27, 2022

According to the North Miami Beach police, Baxter informed the responding officers that she initially strangled her daughter before stabbing her in the chest and neck when that failed.

The girl suffered “many severe stab wounds to her chest, neck, and face,” according to the report.

Police claim that the murder weapon was found close to the girl’s body. The killing’s motivation has not been made public.

Source : Local10