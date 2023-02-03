Jamaicans warned to cease buying counterfeit drugs

Concerned about counterfeit medicine sales, the Pharmaceutical Society of Jamaica (PSJ) urges Jamaicans not to buy prescription drugs from unregistered sources.

Dr. Ernestine Watson, the PSJ’s immediate past president, said Jamaica’s counterfeit drug problem is serious.

So fill your prescription at a pharmacy. We seek to deter street drug use and illegal drug sales.

“We want people to know that some substances are harmful. Watson continued, “The Ministry of Health and Wellness, through the National Health Fund, provides cheap pharmaceuticals through registered pharmacies when you need them.”

She repeated that pharmacies and pharmacists must register with the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica and renew their registration annually.

April 1 to March 31 is registration. Watson added, “After successful initial registration, that registration needs to be renewed on an annual basis.” A business that sells pharmaceuticals must be staffed by a registered pharmacist whose license must be renewed annually.

“It is your right and in the interest of your health to seek to see the licensing of the pharmacy and the pharmacist,” she added, adding that the license must be posted at pharmacies by law.

Source : CMC