Jamaica’s Air Chill Plant: Regional Blueprint for Agricultural Transformation

Jamaica’s Air Chill Plant: A Regional Blueprint for Agricultural Transformation

St. Catherine, Jamaica – Jamaica has unveiled a groundbreaking development with the opening of The Nest, an eco-industrial park housing the largest poultry processing facility in the Caribbean. This JMD 15 billion investment by CB Group, one of Jamaica’s leading agribusinesses, marks the single largest investment in the country’s agricultural sector and signals a transformative shift for food security and economic growth across the region.

At the heart of The Nest is the Air Chill Processing Plant, a facility that uses advanced technology to improve poultry quality while conserving resources. The plant positions Jamaica to significantly reduce the Caribbean’s reliance on extra-regional chicken imports, currently valued at $200 million annually, and aims to establish the island as a net chicken exporter by 2035.

“This is not just about chicken,” said CB Group CEO Matthew Lyn at the launch. “The Nest is where dreams become reality—where we unlock Jamaica’s potential to lead in agriculture, not just for ourselves but for the entire Caribbean.”

A Resilient Path to Regional Leadership

CB Group’s journey to completing The Nest was marked by delays, global disruptions, and operational setbacks, including a “catastrophic failure” at its old processing facility in 2022.

Despite these challenges, the Air Chill Plant is now operational and capable of processing an additional 30 million kilograms of chicken annually, boosting Jamaica’s food security and its regional partners.

“This air chill plant lays the foundation for Jamaica to grow past the level of self-sufficiency and start filling the gap for other Caribbean islands,” Lyn added.

Collaboration for Regional Food Security

The launch also marked a collaborative approach to regional food security, with representatives from the Caribbean Poultry Association (CPA) attending to highlight the importance of reducing extra-regional imports.

Nisa Surujbally, Executive Director of the CPA, praised CB Group’s leadership. “This facility is a game-changer for Jamaica and the region. It demonstrates the Caribbean’s potential to lead in sustainable agriculture and reduce our dependency on foreign markets.”

Jamaica’s Minister of Agriculture, Floyd Green, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation. “This plant will not only increase production for Jamaica but also allow us to supply the Caribbean. It shows what the future of agriculture looks like now.”

A Model for Modern Agriculture

The Nest goes beyond poultry production, incorporating sustainable practices that align with global trends. Its air-chilling technology reduces water usage by 250 million litres annually and eliminates the need for chemicals in cooling processes, making it safer and more environmentally friendly.

“This is what modern agriculture looks like—a fully integrated processing plant that wastes nothing,” Green remarked.

CB Group’s eco-industrial park also fosters growth in related industries, including feed production, dairy, and crop farming, unlocking billions in potential agricultural investments.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Agriculturists

One of the plant’s most innovative features is its commitment to education and mindset transformation. CB Group is opening the facility to school tours, offering young people a firsthand look at modern agriculture’s possibilities.

“Agriculture is not ‘what’s left,’” Lyn said. “It’s big business. It’s cool, it’s sexy. If you want to change the world, start with what we eat.”

A Vision for the Caribbean

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who delivered the keynote address, emphasized the significance of The Nest as part of Jamaica’s national and regional ambitions.

“This is not just about food security,” Holness said. “It’s about creating an agricultural sector that can withstand shocks, reduce the cost of living, and secure Jamaica’s place as a regional leader.”

Holness highlighted the government’s support for the initiative, including plans to improve infrastructure, such as the critical Hill Run Road, to facilitate operations at the facility.

A Call to Regional Partners

The opening of The Nest signals an opportunity for Caribbean nations to collaborate on shared food security goals. CB Group’s commitment to innovation and sustainability sets a precedent for regional players to reduce reliance on imports and invest in local production.

“This is a good day for Jamaica, the Caribbean, and agriculture,” Minister Green declared. “It’s a blueprint for what we can achieve when we combine vision, investment, and regional cooperation.”

As CB Group leads the charge, the Caribbean has a chance to redefine its agricultural landscape, ensuring food security and economic resilience for generations to come.