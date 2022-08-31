Jamaica’s Holness says crime and violence is a regional problem

The Prime Minister of Jamacia, Andrew Holness, says that crime and violence are regional problems that require collaborative and systematic approaches in order to be curtailed.

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have both faced similar challenges relating to the escalation of crime and violence, Holness said.

“There are many challenges facing our time, including the global financial crisis, pandemics, catastrophic weather events, hurricanes, food, energy, and security issues. We live in particularly difficult times globally, for our regional families, for our local communities. In addition, those who are charged with leadership have a particularly difficult time, but it is our responsibility to lead.”

“Caribbean nations’ leaders cannot resile in the face of these challenges but must press forward and act in the best interest of their people. As part of an ongoing strategic dialogue, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have increased cooperation in a number of key areas”.

During these conversations, the focus has been on capacity building, including trade and investment, education, security, and air services.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister is hopeful that these talks will result in a greater policy push toward dealing with the challenges facing both countries.

Prime Minister Holness is in Trinidad at the invitation of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.