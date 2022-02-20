Jamal Edwards,Youtube star with Vincentian roots, dies at aged 31

Tributes to Edwards, a pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, have been paid by many performers in the two genres.2

In a tweet, the organisers of Mobo Awards said they were “deeply saddened” to learn of Edwards’ death.

It added: “As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on. Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Birmingham-based rapper Jaykae is an example of one of the acts that SBTV has helped to achieve success. Although he only broke through to mainstream chart success as the featured rapper on Top 20 hit Flowers two years ago, his videos have been featured on SBTV for more than a decade.

Describing Edwards as a “legend”, Jaykae tweeted: “I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of UK grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it.”

Rapper Dave and the Voice newspaper, a weekly newspaper that caters for the interests of British-born black people, were among others to pay tribute.