James encourages North Leeward fishermen to take fishing seriously

North Leeward MP Carlos James says he made a commitment to the people, and particularly the fisher folk, that the fisheries complex would be repaired.

At a handover ceremony for fishing equipment held in North Leeward on Tuesday 14 June, James reminded residents of that.

He informed the constituents that some resources had been set aside under the VEEP (Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project) for the rehabilitation of the Chateaubelair fisheries complex.

“However, I don’t want us to stop there. Our next step is to expand our fleet so we can spend long days out at sea, so we can bring more fish back to shore, which we can package so that we can supply the local market and the number of hotels that will be operating soon here, as well as exporting”.

“In Bequia, it is happening. In Owia, it is happening. It happens in Calliaqua, in Barroualle, and it can certainly happen here, right from North Leeward”.

James urged the fishermen to take fishing seriously.

“There are some fishermen. You go out and you do well. Nevertheless, some of you do this thing on a very small scale. “I think we need to spend more time outside, expand our fleet, and hire more men and women on crew,” he said.

James said he is very interested in learning how the fisher folk operate and what can be done to “enhance and develop the sector.”

In fact, the North Leeward MP (who is also the tourism minister) said that under the Blue Economy project, a number of FADs (Fish Aggregating Devices) will be placed throughout North Leeward waters, as fishers have requested.

A FAD is a man-made object used to attract ocean-going pelagic fish such as marlin, tuna and mahi-mahi (dolphin fish). They usually consist of buoys or floats anchored to the ocean floor with concrete blocks.

James stated that seeing the opportunities for young people in the constituency, he is moved to seek to expand fishing. According to him, the minister of agriculture, who is also responsible for fisheries, is there to give them support and assistance.

“He will give you that support. I have been assured that he wants to work with you fishers, and has been doing so. But we need to work in a holistic way with fishers. You need our support. As the parliamentary representative, my job is simply to ensure the resources reach the people of North Leeward, starting with fisheries, ensuring we have the support and mechanisms in place,” James said.