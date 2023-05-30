The Farmland Restoration Project in North Leeward of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund concluded its first phase of year-long operations on May 22nd with a “Project Achievement” ceremony at the Cumberland Recreational Facility. Hand2Earth, a local civil society organization, implemented the project, which focused on soil regeneration and erosion prevention in farmlands.

The project farmers, who completed the project’s Vetiver Systems Technology training program in June-August 2022, were recognized for their year-long participation in project activities and were given locally produced natural pesticides and fertilizers, spray cans, and a laminated aerial photograph of their farmlands.

The project farmers cultivate within the remnants of ancient vetiver contour plantings created nearly a century ago during their great grandparents’ age. Contour farming with vetiver, which was abandoned in the 1960s, is now recognized globally as the most successful intervention for soil regeneration, erosion, and natural hazard management.

In his remarks, Hon. Minister Carlos James, Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward district, emphasized the relevance of the project in the context of the Global Sustainable Development Goals, complimenting the participating farmers on their contributions and continued inspiration. He emphasized the significance of their approaches in terms of natural resource management in the context of climate change resilience.

Mr. Vanburn, CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund Harry stated that his organization is extremely proud of the project’s accomplishments, particularly the positive attitudes and achievements of the participants, and that the project has created a legacy that will be in the area for generations to come, with the hope that its impact will spread throughout the island and beyond. He further added that the SVGCF takes pleasure in the success of its Grantees and is extremely pleased with the rebirth of the Vetiver system in the North Leeward area. He claimed that the project is special and one-of-a-kind, as it is the only one in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the OECS that mixes vetiver system technology with current farming practices. According to Harry, the project covers not only applications for farmland restoration and land protection, but also food security and sustainable livelihoods for farmers in St. Vincent’s North Leeward Orange Zone.

Ms. Vonnie Roudette, Hand2Earth’s Project Designer and Vetiver Systems Specialist, stated that the project “overachieved by almost 200%,” stating that it had trained 34 farmers in Vetiver Systems Technology and soil conservation, installed double the target number of farm site installations, and established three vetiver nurseries. She claimed that “several more farmers are requesting vetiver nurseries and, having heard about its benefits through the participants, many other farmers are ready to adopt contour farming in their farms” as a measure of the project’s effectiveness. Farmers on the project emphasized their determination to continue working together to extend the activities and pass on their experience to the kids.

As part of its community educational component, the project organized eight instructional visits of Vetiver System-equipped locations for farmers and community members, as well as classroom sessions and field trips for students. The excursions informed residents about the local history and the benefits of vetiver grass in productive farm systems. As part of the project design, participant farmers served as tour guides on these outings to help them fulfill their roles as community educators and stewards of sustainable agricultural techniques.

The launch of an instructional pamphlet for students and farmers titled “A Return to Our Vetiver Heritage: Farmland Restoration in North Leeward St. Vincent” was a highlight of the event. The illustrated brochure explains vetiver contour farming and the local history of vetiver, as well as how vetiver has been used for soil protection in St. Vincent since the early 1900s. Throughout her presentation, Roudette emphasized that, according to her study, St. Vincent’s north leeward area was the site of the region’s earliest and most significant soil conservation program.

Roudette commended Minister James for his attendance and assistance during the project, as well as the SVG Conservation Fund for sponsoring the project with foresight. She also praised St. Vincent’s Prisons for providing a location for the prisoners to expand their training by establishing a vetiver systems farm for eco-agricultural education and prisoner rehabilitation.