James Tanny Rose, Antiguan activist, passes away at 77

James Tanny Rose, a passionate community activist and long-time member of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), died at the age of 77.

According to reports, he died on Monday at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC).

MEDIA STATEMENT ON JAMES TANNY ROSE’S DEATH:

The Prime Minister’s Office has learned of the passing of JAMES TANNY ROSE, dubbed the Voice of the Oppressed and Downtrodden, and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those who held him in high regard for his political remarks.

JAMES TANNY ROSE set out to capture hearts and minds with his practically daily appearances on many radio talk shows, and he did so brilliantly thanks to his tenacity and lucidity. Those who opposed him regarded him as dangerous, but thousands of others admired him for the same reason. He could think and communicate, and he was unwavering in his ambition.

Because of his strong intelligence and insightful exploration of subjects that connected with all, JAMES TANNY ROSE was definitely one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most effective Radio Talk-Show presenters. He was a self-proclaimed activist who spent ten years relentlessly pursuing the return of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party to political triumph.

JAMES TANNY ROSE was unafraid and unafraid of criticism. He was convinced that his cause was noble and his goal was just. He informed Prime Minister Browne, with whom he shared a bond, that he demonstrated the leader’s real love for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, which ennobled his pursuit and defence of the Government, which he helped re-elect.

JAMES TANNY ROSE felt the pull of history and a desire to play a part in it. He has made history and contributed to shape a rising Antigua and Barbuda, which is celebrating its 42nd year of independence. May his spirit continue on and the legacy he left be preserved.

May his soul rest in peace forever.