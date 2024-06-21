James Urges Corporate SVG to Step Up Support for Vincymas

St Vincent’s Minister of Culture, Carlos James, has chastised local corporate entities, particularly beverage companies, for their lack of support for Vincymas.

According to James, local corporations are failing to meet their social corporate duties, which is causing funding issues for Vincymas.

James noted that financing is essential to hold rural carnivals, but emphasised the need for greater commitment from both the government and business St. Vincent and the Grenadines to honour their promise to the festival and the people who attend one of the country’s greatest events.

James emphasised the significance of investing resources and fostering better working ties between beverage corporations and the CDC. He also mentioned that certain businesses benefit much from the festival, but he asked them to show greater support for it.

James also said that certain firms are hoarding resources and neglecting their corporate social responsibility, which is impeding the growth of cultural festivals and sports. He emphasised that many individuals work from night to morning to make costumes, and he believes that the least they can do is lend their assistance where it is needed and necessary to ensure a festival that everyone can be proud of.

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) requires roughly EC$7 million to host Vincymas, but only collects between EC$3.5 to EC$4 million per year, with EC$660,000 going to prize money distributions.