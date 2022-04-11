Jamie Joachim, Kione Deshong shine at swimming championships

Jamie Joachim and Kione Deshong represented Black Sands Swim Squad at the 21st RHAC Invitational Swimming Championships held in St Lucia from 6th to 10th April.

Jamie dominated the Girls 13 to 14 age group, winning every race she swam, bringing home a total of ten gold medals and claimed the overall champions trophy for her age group.

Kione swam in the boys 9 to 10 age group and placed third overall. He won a total of three medals which included one gold and two bronze.

Next up for Jamie Joachim is the 35th CARIFTA Swimming Championships to be held from 16th to 19th April in Barbados.