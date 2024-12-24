Japan Commits to Supporting SVG with New Initiatives

At the outset, Minister Iwaya welcomed the visit to Japan by Minister Stephenson on the occasion of the Eighth Japan-CARICOM Ministerial-Level Conference held on the same day, and expressed pleasure that bilateral relations have deepened, as evidenced by the conferment of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Iwaya noted on Japan’s provision of support over the past decade towards overcoming the vulnerabilities particular to small island states and sustainable development, in line with the three pillars of Japan’s CARICOM policy. In addition, he stated that Japan decided last year on a grant aid for the procurement of fisheries equipment.

Furthermore, Minister Iwaya conveyed that Japan plans to invite trainees from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Japan for training on water resource management, aimed at improving the country’s water purification and water supply technologies. In response, Minister Stephenson expressed his appreciation for Japan’s cooperation and his expectation for further cooperation.

The two ministers confirmed the further strengthening of Japan-CARICOM relations and Japan-Saint Vincent and the Grenadines bilateral relations. The two ministers also shared views on the importance of building up various dialogues and reinforcing relations.