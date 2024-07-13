Japan extends helping hand to SVG with emergency relief supplies

Japan Hands Over Emergency Relief Supplies to SVG

On 10 July 2024, the Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), handed over emergency relief supplies (tents, sleeping pads, polyethylene tanks, etc.) to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in response to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.

The handover ceremony was attended by Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mr. Nelson Stoddard, Deputy Director, National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Mr. Ichiro Mimura, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Saint Lucia Office, Mr. Anthony Regisford, Honorary Consul of Japan in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Mr. Naoki Saito, Second Secretary from the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad and Tobago.

During the handover ceremony, Mrs. Peters-Phillips expressed the gratitude for the speedy assistance from the Government of Japan, and Mr. Stoddard emphasized that the relief supplies would be delivered promptly to the southern regions of the country, which were severely damaged by Hurricane Beryl. In response, Mr. Saito and Mr. Mimura conveyed their wishes for a speedy recovery in the affected regions, and hope that the aid supplies will bring much needed relief to the citizens who had been adversely affected by the disaster.

The emergency relief supplies were provided from a humanitarian perspective and in light of the longstanding friendship between Japan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Japan will continue to provide assistance to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and neighboring countries affected by Hurricane Beryl.