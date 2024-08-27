Japan Donates EC$3.2 Million in Medical Equipment To SVG

Japan Donates Vital Medical Equipment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment on Friday August 23, received a significant donation of medical equipment from the Government of Japan. These gifts, valued at EC$3.2 million, is expected to significantly enhance healthcare services across the country, including the main hospital, polyclinics, and smart hospitals on both the mainland and the Grenadine islands.

The donated equipment includes two mobile x-ray units, supporting computers and software, 18 bedside monitoring units, 10 defibrillator units, 5 electrocardiogram machines, 25 automated external defibrillators, 2 blood gas analyzers, 2 suction units, and 4 autoclave units.

Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, Hon. St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince, said these essential medical tools will be instrumental in providing timely and effective healthcare to the population, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

He emphasized the timely nature of the donation, as many healthcare facilities, including those on Mayreau, Canouan, and Union Island, were severely damaged by the hurricane. The equipment will play a crucial role in the rehabilitation and strengthening of these vital services.

Ambassador of the Government of Japan, His Excellency Mr. Yutaka Matsubara, conveyed his sympathies to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the passage of Hurricane Beryl and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to assisting the country in mitigating the impacts of climate change. He highlighted the importance of this project, formalized on June 16, 2021, in improving healthcare services and infectious disease control.

The donation ceremony took place at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan.