Today, July 8, upon the request of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, sleeping pads, portable jerry cans, etc) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Beryl.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the traditional friendship between Japan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to St. Vincent to support the people affected by Hurricane Beryl.