- Emergency Assistance in response to Hurricane “Beryl”
Today, July 8, upon the request of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, sleeping pads, portable jerry cans, etc) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Beryl.
In light of the humanitarian perspective and the traditional friendship between Japan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to St. Vincent to support the people affected by Hurricane Beryl.
In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hurricane Beryl attacked the country on July 1 and has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant physical damage. According to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as of July 2, 90% of the houses were either severely damaged or destroyed in the Union Island and the airport also suffered significant damage. 1 person died, 1,362 people evacuated, and more than 15,000 people were affected (as of July 6).