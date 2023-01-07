Japan provides US$3-million to help Haiti combat cholera 

Japan provides US$3-million to help Haiti fight cholera

In response to the ongoing cholera outbreak, the government of Japan has given the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country an emergency aid of $3 million.

Japanese officials claim that the World Food Program (WFP), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be responsible for distributing the relief (IFRC).

The Japanese Foreign Ministry stated in a press release on Friday that “this emergency grant help will allow providing humanitarian assistance in the areas of health, water and sanitation, and food in Haiti.”

It said that Japan would keep cooperating closely with other nations to improve the humanitarian situation in Haiti.

On October 2, 2022, the national authorities in Haiti announced the confirmation of two Vibrio cholerae O1 cases in the greater Port-au-Prince region, more than three years after there had been no cases reported in the country.

Haiti has so far reported 452 cholera-related fatalities, 1,550 confirmed cases, and 22.649 suspected cases.

Source : CMC