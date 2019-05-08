JAPAN’S POSTGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM, 2020

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, May 8, 2019 – The Government of Japan is offering opportunity to Citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to pursue postgraduate studies under its Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarship Programme 2020.

The fields of study include: –

Humanities and Social Sciences, such as Literature, History, Law, Politics, etc. Natural Sciences, such as Engineering, Fisheries, Medicine, Dentistry, etc.

Prospective students must be under the age of 35 years and must have an undergraduate degree in the relevant field. Application forms are usually made available in April, for departure the following year.

Interested persons are advised to visit the Embassy of Japan’s website at https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/ for more information and to access the necessary application forms. The contact details for the Embassy of Japan are: 5 Hayes Street, St. Clair, Port of Spain, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Persons can also reach the Embassy at Tel: (868) 628-5991 ext. 242 or via e-mail at [email protected] for more details.