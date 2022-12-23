Jaria Fraser, Vincy entrepreneur, takes her business global

Paul’s Avenue businesswoman Jaria Fraser Making International Waves

Ms. Jaria Fraser, a Vincentian businesswoman from the Paul’s Avenue neighborhood, has been making headlines throughout the world.

Owner of the local Saint Vincent and the Grenadines company Ria’zz Cosmetics, Miss Fraser has won praise for her distinctive products from gated communities in Canada, England, the United States, and even other regional Caribbean islands.

Miss Fraser is well-known for her inclusion as one of the Top Entrepreneurs Predestined for Success in the 2020 BOSVG Calendar and for her volunteer work as a Sport Ambassador at the System 3 Football Academy. However, she is best known for her Top and Trending Mosquito Repellent, which was launched in 2018 and is produced in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It is prepared with 100% natural ingredients from their local shoreline, including herbs, spices, and oils. It can be purchased at local businesses like: (Coreas Hazells, Imperial Pharmacy and Peoples pharmacy).

Crossing numerous national and international borders, we Vincentians created gated communities. Recognize Miss. Jaria Fraser as a captivating, profound, highly skilled, and intelligent businesswoman who is paving the way using innovative marketing strategies that have given her company steady momentum, growth, and advantageous effects as well as business opportunities through various social networking. With her degree of expertise and steady level of production to satisfy our requests and product orders while continuously exporting, Jaria Fraser has truly astounded us.

We refer to this Young Upcoming, Trendy Entrepreneur as doing this because they are taking tremendous, deliberate action, which is the way to success. She is unquestionably meant to succeed in the future for ST. Vincent and the Grenadines, a Caribbean island.