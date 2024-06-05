Javid Caesar Faces Charges for Trespassing, Damage to Property 5

- Security Guard Charged with Assault and Damage to Property in Chateaubelair
On June 4, 2024, police arrested and charged Javid Caesar, a 42-year-old Security Guard from Rose Bank, with two offences.
Caesar was charged with assaulting a 39-year-old landscaper from Chateaubelair, by striking him on his right eye with a piece of stick, causing Actual Bodily Harm. The offence occurred in Chateaubelair on March 31, 2024.
Additionally, Caesar was charged with entering the dwelling house of the complainant as a trespasser with intent to commit the offence of Damage to Property. Without lawful excuse, Caesar damaged a 36-inch steel door valued at $1,025.63 ECC by striking it with a cutlass. This offence also occurred in Chateaubelair on the aforementioned date.
Javid Caesar is expected to appear before the Magistrates Court to answer to the charges.
