Jawanza Sanga Fraser Dies After Shooting in Kingstown

One man is dead after being shot multiple times in Paul’s Lot, Kingstown, on Friday afternoon.

Sources say Jawanza Sanga Fraser, a resident of the Paul’s Lot community, was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In 2017, Fraser survived a shooting where he was shot six times by the occupants of a moving vehicle, who opened fire on him while he was standing at the roadside near Avenues Sports Bar.

Fraser’s brother, Lamont “Dutchie” Hector was killed in a mass shooting in Kingstown on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.