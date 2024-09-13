Ad image

Jawanza Sanga Fraser Dies After Shooting in Kingstown

Times Staff
Times Staff

One man is dead after being shot multiple times in Paul’s Lot, Kingstown, on Friday afternoon.

Sources say Jawanza Sanga Fraser, a resident of the Paul’s Lot community, was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In 2017, Fraser survived a shooting where he was shot six times by the occupants of a moving vehicle, who opened fire on him while he was standing at the roadside near Avenues Sports Bar.

Fraser’s brother, Lamont “Dutchie” Hector was killed in a mass shooting in Kingstown on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Share This Article
By Times Staff
Follow:
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -